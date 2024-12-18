O'Connell (knee) was a full participant in Wednesday's practice, Paul Guteirrez of ESPN.com reports.

O'Connell's ability to practice without limitations suggests he'll be healthy enough to suit up for Sunday's game against the Jaguars, barring a setback. His return under center is welcome news for top Raiders pass catchers Jakobi Meyers and Brock Bowers, who combined for only 94 receiving yards in Desmond Ridder's spot start during Monday's 15-9 loss to the Falcons.