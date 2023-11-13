O'Connell completed 16 of 27 pass attempts for 153 yards, one touchdown and one interception while gaining three yards on two rushing attempts in Sunday's 16-12 win over the Jets.

O'Connell was hovering around a 50 percent completion rate with an interception thrown before dialing it in and throwing the game-winning touchdown in the fourth quarter of Sunday's win. The rookie signal-caller still finished with a pedestrian fantasy line despite helping earn his team its second win in his second start in place of the benched Jimmy Garoppolo. O'Connell's physical skill set doesn't project to generate big passing numbers in the Raiders' recent run-heavy gameplan. The rookie should be treated as a low-end option in Week 11 against Miami's aggresive pass rush next Sunday.