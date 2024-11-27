O'Connell was estimated as a full participant in Tuesday's practice walkthrough, Tashan Reed of The Athletic reports.

The wheels begin rolling for O'Connell to return from a four-game absence when Las Vegas designated him to return to practice Monday, and it now seems likely that the second-year quarterback will suit up Friday against Kansas City given his designation as a full participant in practice Tuesday. Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reported earlier Tuesday that O'Connell took first-team reps during the walkthrough, suggesting that the Purdue product will start ahead of Desmond Ridder versus Kansas City. O'Connell will need to be activated off IR before that can happen, but everything points to that transaction taking place, as the QB told Paul Gutierrez of ESPN.com that "the hope" is that he'll start Friday.