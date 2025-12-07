Raiders' Aidan O'Connell: Emergency QB for Week 14
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
O'Connell (coach's decision) is inactive but will serve as the Raiders' emergency third quarterback for Sunday's game against the Broncos.
As the emergency QB3, O'Connell is not allowed to play Sunday unless both Geno Smith and Kenny Pickett were to leave the game due to injury, illness or ejection.
