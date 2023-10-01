O'Connell is expected to start Sunday's matchup against the Chargers with Jimmy Garoppolo (concussion) ruled out, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

O'Connell, a rookie fourth-round pick, starting over established veteran Brian Hoyer would be something of an upset, but it appears that he's already made a very good impression on Las Vegas' coaching staff. The unproven rookie stepping in under center could be reason for a slight downgrade to the fantasy prospects of Davante Adams and Jakobi Meyers, though at this point his upside is likely higher than that of the 37-year-old Hoyer. O'Connell does at least face a favorable matchup against the Chargers' league-worst pass defense.