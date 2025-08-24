O'Connell has a fractured right wrist and is likely to miss 6-to-8 weeks, Ryan McFadden of ESPN.com reports.

O'Connell suffered the injury during Saturday's preseason loss to Arizona. It's the second major injury in as many years for the 2023 fourth-round draft selection, who had a stint on IR last season due to a fractured thumb. O'Connell had been slated to be Las Vegas' No. 2 QB behind Geno Smith, but that role could now go to rookie Cam Smith -- at least for the first several weeks of the regular season -- unless the team acquires another QB in free agency or via trade.