Though coach Antonio Pierce has been noncommittal about who will get the signal-caller assignment Thursday night against the Chargers, O'Connell is expected to remain the Raiders' starting QB for the contest, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

There had been some speculation that the Raiders might consider pivoting from O'Connell in Week 15, but it looks like the 2023 fourth-rounder will remain the team's starter versus Los Angeles, though it's possible he could be on a short leash Thursday. In this past Sunday's 3-0 loss to the Vikings, O'Connell completed 21 of his 32 pass attempts for 171 yards with an interception and based on that level of production, he profiles as a hit-or-miss fantasy lineup option this week.