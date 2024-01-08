O'Connell completed 20 of 31 passes for 244 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 27-14 win over the Broncos. He also rushed four times for one yard.

O'Connell found Davante Adams from three yards and Jakobi Meyers from 33 yards on his pair of touchdown passes. The fourth-round rookie had a respectable introductory NFL campaign, completing 213 of 343 attempts for 2,218 yards and 12 touchdowns versus seven interceptions while starting 9 of 11 appearances. However, it'd be surprising if the Raiders didn't add a quarterback this offseason, leaving O'Connell's outlook for the 2024 campaign to be determined.