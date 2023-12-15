O'Connell completed 20 of 34 passes for 248 yards with four touchdowns and no interceptions in the Raiders' 63-21 win over the Chargers on Thursday night.

O'Connell was thought to be in danger of potentially losing his job coming into Thursday, considering interim head coach Antonio Pierce declined to name his starter all week. However, the rookie bought himself another game to say the least, racking up a new career high in touchdown passes while connecting with Tre Tucker (30 yards), Jakobi Meyers (22 yards), Michael Mayer (11 yards) and Tre Tucker (20 yards) in the first half. O'COnnell didn't have to do much in the second half, and he'll now have some extra time to relish his first career multi-touchdown game before facing off with Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs on the road in a Week 16 Christmas Day matchup.