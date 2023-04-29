The Raiders selected O'Connell in the fourth round of the 2023 NFL Draft, 135th overall.

O'Connell (6-foot-3, 213 pounds) never showed obvious starting upside at Purdue but he's well time-tested after more or less serving as a four-year starter for the Boilermakers. O'Connell did a pretty good job of moving the ball, producing 9,219 yards while completing 66.7 percent of his passes at 7.4 yards per attempt, but the touchdown rate (5.3 percent) and interception rate (2.4 percent) were respectively too low and too high for a soon-to-be 25-year-old quarterback project as more than a backup in the NFL.