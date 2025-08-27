The Raiders are placing O'Connell (wrist) on injured reserve, Ryan McFadden of ESPN.com reports.

Las Vegas general manger John Spytek said Wednesday that O'Connell is recovering from surgery undergone to address the right wrist fracture he suffered this preseason, per McFadden. As a response, Raiders traded for Kenny Pickett (hamstring) from Cleveland to back up Geno Smith on Monday. O'Connell will be required to miss at least the first four games of the regular season as a result of his placement on IR, and once healthy it seems as though he'll slide to the No. 3 quarterback spot behind Pickett.