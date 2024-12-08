O'Connell was forced out of Sunday's game against the Buccaneers with a knee injury.
Per Tashan Reed of The Athletic, O'Connell's left leg was placed in an air cast prior to him being carted off the field Sunday. With O'Connell having suffered a potentially serious injury, Desmond Ridder is in line to take over at QB for the Raiders versus Tampa Bay.
More News
-
Raiders' Aidan O'Connell: Good to go against Bucs•
-
Raiders' Aidan O'Connell: Resumes practicing in full•
-
Raiders' Aidan O'Connell: Misses Thursday's practice•
-
Raiders' Aidan O'Connell: Strong game marred by miscue•
-
Raiders' Aidan O'Connell: Officially activated off IR•
-
Raiders' Aidan O'Connell: Named Week 13 starter•