O'Connell was forced out of Sunday's game against the Buccaneers with a knee injury.

Per Tashan Reed of The Athletic, O'Connell's left leg was placed in an air cast prior to him being carted off the field Sunday. With O'Connell having suffered a potentially serious injury, Desmond Ridder is in line to take over at QB for the Raiders versus Tampa Bay.

