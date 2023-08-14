O'Connell completed 15 of 18 pass attempts for 141 yards, one touchdown and no turnovers in Sunday's 34-7 preseason win over San Francisco.

O'Connell got the starting nod with the veterans atop Las Vegas' QB depth chart -- Jimmy Garoppolo and Brian Hoyer -- sitting out this exhibition game. The fourth-round selection did not look like a rookie in a tough matchup, albeit against the 49ers' B-squad of defenders. The 25-year-old played four years at Purdue, so he has more seasoning than most rookie quarterbacks. O'Connell should get plenty of run in the Raiders' next preseason tilt against the Rams on Saturday.