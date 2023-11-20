O'Connell completed 24 of 41 passes for 271 yards with one touchdown and three interceptions and rushed once for three yards in the Raiders' 20-13 loss to the Dolphins on Sunday. He also rushed once for three yards.

The trio of turnovers are obviously a big blemish, but O'Connell did help keep the Raiders within striking distance despite his mistakes and posted a career-high passing yardage total in the process. The rookie's final pick of the day came at the Dolphins six-yard line on a deep ball intended for Tre Tucker, snuffing out Las Vegas' last chance to tie. Despite the stumbles, O'Connell is gaining valuable experience and making progress, but he faces a particularly difficult matchup against the Chiefs' stingy secondary in Week 12.