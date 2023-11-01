The Raiders plan to move forward with O'Connell as their starting QB, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

In the wake of the team having fired coach Josh McDaniels and general manager Dave Ziegler, the 3-5 Raiders are also reportedly in line to make a change at quarterback, with O'Connell now on track to start Sunday's game against the Giants in place of Jimmy Garoppolo, who struggled in Las Vegas' Week 8 loss to the Lions. O'Connell thus represents a fantasy lineup option for those who had rostered Garoppolo or who are otherwise in need of signal-caller depth due to injuries or bye weeks.