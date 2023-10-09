O'Connell is inactive for Monday night's game against the Packers.
With Jimmy Garoppolo (concussion) sidelined in Week 4, O'Connell drew the start in the Raiders' 24-17 loss to the Chargers. Now that Garoppolo is back in action, O'Connell will resume a reserve role, while Brian Hoyer is slated to serve as the team's No. 2 QB on Monday.
