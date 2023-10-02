O'Connell completed 24 of 39 passes for 238 yards, no touchdowns and one interception in Sunday's 24-17 loss to the Chargers. He added three rushes for three yards and a touchdown.

O'Connell drew his first NFL start with Jimmy Garoppolo (concussion) sidelined. As could be expected, he had an uneven performance. Positively, he completed a pair of passes of more than 20 yards, and he also found the end zone for the first time in his career on a quarterback sneak late in the first quarter. However, he also made a lot of mistakes, as he took seven sacks, lost a fumble and also threw an interception from the Chargers' three-yard line on what could have been a game-tying drive late in the final quarter. Garoppolo is likely to be back for a Week 5 matchup against the Packers, though O'Connell could at least be upgraded to the primary backup at the position.