O'Connell is in line to serve as Brian Hoyer's backup this Sunday at Chicago with Jimmy Garoppolo (back) ruled out for that contest, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

O'Connell previously got the nod for Garoppolo when the latter missed Week 4 due to a concussion, completing 24 of 39 passes for 238 yards, no touchdowns and one interception, rushing three times for three yards and a TD and fumbling three times (two lost). With Garoppolo now sidelined due to a back injury, Hoyer will get the first chance to step in after leading the Raiders to a 19-17 win against the Patriots this past Sunday. In the end, though, O'Connell is just one play away from seeing his next game action.