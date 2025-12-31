Raiders' Aidan O'Connell: May play off bench Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
O'Connell may get playing time off the bench Sunday against the Chiefs, Levi Edwards of the Raiders' official site reports.
Raiders head coach Pete Carroll said Kenny Pickett likely will start in place of Geno Smith (ankle), with O'Connell potentially then coming off the bench to play some. Carroll didn't say if he'll take a similar approach at other positions.
