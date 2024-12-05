O'Connell didn't practice Thursday due to an illness.

O'Connell practiced fully Wednesday, but his absence a day later makes his status for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers worth tracking. Friday's injury report will reveal whether there's any chance that the illness that sidelined O'Connell on Thursday could affect his Week 14 availability. Desmond Ridder is the Raiders' backup quarterback and would presumably start in the event O'Connell isn't healthy enough to do so Sunday.