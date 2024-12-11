Head coach Antonio Pierce noted that O'Connell (knee) is in line to participate in Wednesday's walk-through, Paul Gutierrez of ESPN.com reports.

When asked whether O'Connell will start Monday night against the Falcons, Pierce said it depends on how the QB looks at practice this week. If O'Connell isn't available for Week 15 action, however, Desmond Ridder would be in line to start in his place.