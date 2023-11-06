O'Connell completed 16 of 25 pass attempts for 209 yards with no touchdowns, turnovers or rushing attempts in Sunday's 30-6 win over the Giants.

O'Connell started his second game this season after interim head coach Antonio Pierce shook up the QB depth chart and demoted Jimmy Garoppolo this week. The rookie wasn't directly involved in any of Las Vegas' three trips to the end zone, but he didn't cause any turnovers and was accurate when asked to extend drives. O'Connell figures to have earned another start against the Jets next Sunday following this week's crooked score, but he doesn't carry enough upside to be considered outside of deeper leagues.