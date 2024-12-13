Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce said Friday that O'Connell (knee) is not participating in practice, Tashan Reed of The Athletic reports.

O'Connell has now missed back-to-back practice sessions since having participated in Wednesday's walkthrough. The second-year quarterback is nursing a bone bruise to his left knee sustained during Las Vegas' loss to Tampa Bay in Week 14. His final chance to get back on the practice field prior to Monday's game against the Falcons will come Saturday. Desmond Ridder will enter the Raiders' starting lineup versus Atlanta in the event that O'Connell can't suit up.