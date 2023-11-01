Interim head coach Antonio Pierce confirmed Wednesday that O'Connell has been named the Raiders' starting quarterback going forward, Rachel Gossen of the team's official site reports. "We just feel like he gives us the best chance," Pierce said of O'Connell.

The rookie's promotion to the top of the depth chart sends struggling veteran Jimmy Garoppolo into a backup role. In two appearances (one start) this season, O'Connell has accounted from three yards and a touchdown on the ground and has completed 34 of his 52 passing attempts for 313 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions. Now that he's been installed as Las Vegas' starter, the 2023 fourth-round picks profiles as a lineup option in deeper leagues or in formats that start two quarterbacks or have a QB flex spot. A classic pocket passer who didn't show much scrambling ability during his collegiate career at Purdue, O'Connell appears to have a limited fantasy ceiling, though he'll at least have some capable pass-catching weapons to work with in wideouts Davante Adams and Jakobi Meyers and running back Josh Jacobs.