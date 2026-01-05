O'Connell completed 10 of 22 passes for 102 yards, no touchdowns and no interceptions in Sunday's 14-12 win over the Chiefs. He added one rush for seven yards.

O'Connell was set to rotate with Kenny Pickett, though he ultimately played the final three quarters of the game after Pickett struggled. O'Connell wasn't exceptional in relief, but he did manage to complete a pair of passes for more than 20 yards while also avoiding significant mistakes. He'll remain under contract with the Raiders in 2026 and could be set to compete for the backup role, with the team almost certain to draft a quarterback first overall in the upcoming draft.