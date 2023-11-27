O'Connell completed 23 of 33 pass attempts for 248 yards and a touchdown with no turnovers or rushing attempts in Sunday's 31-17 loss to Kansas City.

O'Connell cleaned up his play after throwing three interceptions in last week's loss to Miami, completing 69 percent of his passes with no turnovers committed against the Chiefs on Sunday. While the rookie signal-caller suffered another loss, he appears to be getting more comfortable under center after taking over for Jimmy Garoppolo back in Week 9. O'Connell's low upside and lack of rushing stats keeps him in out of the fantasy picture in most leagues, but he has kept Las Vegas' offense respectable through a midseason coaching staff overhaul. The Raiders will resume play against Minnesota in Week 14 after the upcoming bye week.