O'Connell completed 21 of 32 passes for 171 yards with an interception in Sunday's 3-0 loss to the Vikings.

In the NFL's lowest-scoring game since 2007, O'Connell struggled to get the Raiders past midfield most of the afternoon, and the team's one trip to the red zone ended on a Hunter Renfrow fumble. It's the first time since Week 9 that the rookie quarterback has failed to throw a touchdown, but O'Connell's 3:5 TD:INT since taking over as Las Vegas' starter illustrates his struggles. The Raiders' passing game gets a better matchup in Week 15 against the Chargers.