Raiders' Aidan O'Connell: Ruled out with wrist injury
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
O'Connell won't return to Saturday's preseason game at Arizona due to a right wrist injury, Vincent Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.
After starting quarterback Geno Smith led the Raiders to a touchdown on their opening possession, O'Connell took over the offense for two drives of his own, one in which he lost a fumble and the other that resulted in a successful Daniel Carlson field goal. Per Ryan McFadden of ESPN.com, O'Connell then went to the locker room before being ruled out. Cam Miller entered the contest in place of O'Connell.
