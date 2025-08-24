O'Connell won't return to Saturday's preseason game at Arizona due to a right wrist injury, Vincent Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.

After starting quarterback Geno Smith led the Raiders to a touchdown on their opening possession, O'Connell took over the offense for two drives of his own, one in which he lost a fumble and the other that resulted in a successful Daniel Carlson field goal. Per Ryan McFadden of ESPN.com, O'Connell then went to the locker room before being ruled out. Cam Miller entered the contest in place of O'Connell.