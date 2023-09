O'Connell (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's matchup against the Broncos, but he'll dress and serve as the Raiders' emergency quarterback.

A rookie fourth-round pick, O'Connell shined during preseason action, but he's still behind veterans Jimmy Garoppolo and Brian Hoyer on the depth chart. O'Connell doesn't count against the 53-man roster, but he's eligible to play if both Garoppolo and Hoyer are forced out of the contest.