O'Connell completed 30 of 47 passes for 299 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 23-20 loss to the Colts.

He added three rushing yards on two carries. O'Connell came just short of his first career 300-yard performance and tossed multiple TDs for the second time in three games, a stretch in which he has a 6:0 TD:INT. The Raiders were eliminated from postseason contention with Sunday's loss, but the team has little reason to rest its rookie quarterback for a Week 18 clash with the Broncos.