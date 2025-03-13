The Raiders recently traded for Geno Smith, leaving O'Connell as the likely No. 2 quarterback for 2025.

O'Connell got a chance to compete for the starting job last summer, losing out to Gardner Minshew (collarbone) but then taking over mid-season. Minshew ended up taking the job back after O'Connell suffered a thumb fracture, with things later swinging back to the latter after the former broke his collarbone. The team released Minshew on Wednesday, leaving O'Connell in the clear for the second spot on the depth chart, albeit presumably without any chance to push Smith for the starting role.