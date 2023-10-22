O'Connell completed 10 of 13 passes for 75 yards and a touchdown with an interception in Sunday's 30-12 loss to the Bears.

Brian Hoyer got the start in Week 7 with Jimmy Garoppolo (back) unavailable but produced almost no offense, so O'Connell took over late in the fourth quarter with the Raiders in a 30-6 hole and proceeded to get picked off on his first drive. The rookie QB redeemed himself on Las Vegas' final possession, finding Jakobi Meyers for a nine-yard score. Garoppolo is expected back in Week 8 against the Lions, but O'Connell could return to the No. 2 spot on the depth chart after Hoyer's poor showing.