Raiders' Aidan O'Connell: Won't return for Week 9
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
O'Connell (wrist) has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's game against the Jaguars.
O'Connell has been sidelined all season while recovering from wrist surgery. He practiced fully all week but will not return Sunday, leaving Kenny Pickett as the Raiders' backup quarterback.
