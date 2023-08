O'Connell completed 17 of 26 passes for 178 yards, no touchdowns and no interceptions in Saturday's 31-16 preseason loss to the Cowboys.

O'Connell played the first three quarters of the matchup and wrapped up the first preseason of his professional career. Overall, he completed 43 of 62 passes for 482 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions across three games. O'Connell may enter the season as the Raiders' third quarterback, but he should have a chance to pass Brian Hoyer at some point.