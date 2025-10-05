Cole is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Colts due to an ankle injury.

Cole injured his ankle after his punt was blocked in the second quarter, and the injury was severe enough for the punter to be carted off the field. Daniel Carlson may be tasked with handling punting duties for the rest of the game while backup quarterback Kenny Pickett serves as the holder on field-goal attempts and extra-point tries if Cole is unable to return.