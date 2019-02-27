Raiders' AJ McCarron: Receives support from GM
General manager Mike Mayock recently expressed his desire for McCarron to remain with the Raiders in 2019, Michael Gehlken of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports. "I think Jon [Gruden] and I both believe that the backup quarterback is one snap away from playing. It's important to have someone like McCarron ready to go," Mayock said at Wednesday's NFL Scouting Combine.
Oakland raised eyebrows around the league last offseason by shipping a fifth-round pick to Buffalo in exchange for McCarron's services as a backup. The 2014 fifth-rounder ultimately logged just 12 snaps and three attempted passes in 2018. The Alabama product will soon be owed a $3 million roster bonus if he remains on the Raiders' roster March 15, and the majority of his contract will then become guaranteed on the 17th.
