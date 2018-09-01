McCarron was traded to the Raiders from the Bills on Saturday for a fifth-round pick, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Apparently displeased with his backup quarterback situation, Raiders coach Jon Gruden is bringing in a replacement for EJ Manuel and Connor Cook. It isn't entirely clear that McCarron will be an upgrade, given that he completed just 46 percent of his passes for 5.7 yards per attempt with the Bills this preseason.

