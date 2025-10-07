Okwuegbunam reverted to the Raiders' practice squad Monday, per the NFL's transaction log.

Okwuegbunam was elevated to the Raiders' active roster for a second straight game. He didn't end up playing in Week 4 against the Bears, but he saw the field for 31 offensive snaps Sunday due to the absences of Brock Bowers (knee) and Michael Mayer (concussion), which was second among Las Vegas tight ends behind Ian Thomas (38). Okwuegbunam took advantage of the additional playing time, finishing Sunday's loss with five catches (on six targets) for 36 yards, and his five receptions were tied with Ashton Jeanty for most on the Raiders. Okwuegbunam would be in line to be elevated to Las Vegas' active roster for Week 6 against the Titans if one or both of Bowers and Mayer were not cleared to play.