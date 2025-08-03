The Raiders signed Okwuegbunam on Sunday.

Okwuegbunam was let go by the Colts on Thursday, but he'll have another opportunity to earn a spot on an NFL roster after inking a deal with the Raiders. Okwuegbunam last saw regular-season action in 2023 with the Eagles, when he appeared in four games and failed to haul in his lone target. The 2020 fourth-rounder will compete with Justin Shorter, Ian Thomas and Michael Mayer for backup tight end duties behind Brock Bowers.