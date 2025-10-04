The Raiders elevated Okwuegbunam from their practice squad Saturday ahead of Sunday's matchup versus the Colts.

Okwuegbunam will provide extra depth at tight end as Michael Mayer (concussion) isn't expected to play, and Brock Bowers (knee) is also dealing with an injury. This is the second straight week the team has elevated Okwuegbunam, although he didn't see the field during last week's loss versus the Bears.