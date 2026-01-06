The Raiders signed Okwuegbunam to a reserve/future contract Monday.

Okwuegbunam spent the entirety of the 2025 campaign with Las Vegas as a member of the practice squad, garnering a pair of elevations in Week 4 and Week 5. The tight end reeled in five of six targets for 36 yards in the team's Week 5 loss to the Colts, and he didn't get another shot with the active roster the rest of the way. With Brock Bowers (knee) and Michael Mayer still under contract in 2026, Okwuegbunam will compete for the No. 3 role at tight end ahead of next year.