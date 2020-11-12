An X-ray Wednesday showed Ingold suffered two fractured ribs in last week's win over the Chargers, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Despite the second-year fullback suffering fractures, he still plans to play in Week 10 against the Broncos per Rapoport. Ingold has been key providing holes for Josh Jacobs this season, as he's played at lesat 20 percent of snaps in the past three games. The Raiders don't have a fullback on the practice squad, so they may sign a free agent if Ingold suffers a setback.