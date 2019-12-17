Play

Ingold caught all three targets for 22 yards in Sunday's 20-16 loss to the Jaguars.

Ingold only has nine carries and six receptions this year, but he's been a key member for the Raiders in short-yardage situations. The University of Wisconsin product has gained a first down on four of five fourth-down tries and all three third-down tries this season.

More News

Enter our free Pick'em Challenge & compete to win $5,000.

Play for Cash
Our Latest Stories