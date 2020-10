Ingold caught two of four targets for 25 yards in Sunday's 40-32 win over the Chiefs.

Ingold, whose season-high 22 offensive snaps surpassed both Devontae Booker (15) and Jalen Richard (14) on Sunday, has now tallied two receptions in three of the Raiders' past four games. The second-year fullback has logged just one rushing attempt all year, however, limited primarily to a blocking role out of the backfield.