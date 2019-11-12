Play

Ingold rushed for three yards on his lone carry and added a nine-yard touchdown reception in Thursday's 26-24 win over the Chargers.

Ingold found the end zone for the first time in his young career on a short catch-and-run to give the Raiders the lead heading into halftime. The Wisconsin product has been primarily used as a blocker out of the backfield, logging no more than one carry in any given contest this season.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories