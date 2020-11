Coach Jon Gruden said Monday that Ingold will have X-rays on his ribs, Paul Gutierrez of ESPN.com reports.

The Raiders seem worried that Ingold could have suffered broken ribs during Sunday's win over the Raiders. The second-year fullback has been a key contributor on offense this year, playing at least 20 percent of the snaps in the three games leading up to Week 9. The Raiders don't have a fullback on the practice squad, so they may sign a free agent if Ingold is forced to miss time.