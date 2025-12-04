Raiders' Alex Bachman: Battling thumb injury
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Bachman (thumb) was a non-participant at Wednesday's practice.
Bachman has handled 24 offensive snaps through 10 games, turning in one reception for nine yards. Most of his work comes on special teams, where he has returned 11 punts for 75 yards. If he can't play Sunday versus the Broncos, Tre Tucker likely will serve as the primary punt returner.
More News
-
Raiders' Alex Bachman: Healthy scratch Week 11•
-
Raiders' Alex Bachman: Handles one punt return in loss•
-
Raiders' Alex Bachman: Good to go Week 7•
-
Raiders' Alex Bachman: Gets questionable tag•
-
Raiders' Alex Bachman: Added to injury report•
-
Raiders' Alex Bachman: Inked to Raiders' active roster•