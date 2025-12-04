default-cbs-image
Bachman (thumb) was a non-participant at Wednesday's practice.

Bachman has handled 24 offensive snaps through 10 games, turning in one reception for nine yards. Most of his work comes on special teams, where he has returned 11 punts for 75 yards. If he can't play Sunday versus the Broncos, Tre Tucker likely will serve as the primary punt returner.

