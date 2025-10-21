Bachman returned one punt for six yards in Sunday's 31-0 loss to the Chiefs.

Bachman battled back from an ankle injury earlier in the week to suit up as the Raiders' punt returner Sunday, though he was mostly uninvolved as a receiver, logging just two offensive snaps despite Jakobi Meyers' (knee) absence. Heading into the Week 8 bye, Bachman has totaled just one reception for nine yards on two targets across six games played.