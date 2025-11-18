Bachman (coach's decision) is inactive for Monday's game against the Cowboys.

Bachman will be sidelined for the second time this season, though this time its as a healthy scratch rather than due to injury. He has mostly served on special teams, but his absence means the Raiders will go with four active wide receivers in Tre Tucker, Tyler Lockett, Jack Bech and Dont'e Thornton. Bachman's next opportunity to play is Sunday against Cleveland.