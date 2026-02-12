Raiders' Alex Bachman: Limited offensive output in 2025
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Bachman caught two passes for 12 yards in 13 games during the 2025 season.
Bachman served as a depth receiver and saw the majority of his playing time on special teams, as he played just 49 offensive snaps. The 29-year-old is set to be a free agent this offseason and will look to earn a larger role with whatever team he lands on during the 2026 campaign.
